Latest Honda CD 70 black price & Meezan Bank installment plans

In the bustling markets of Pakistan, Atlas Honda, the renowned Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, continues to dominate with its fuel-efficient and comfortable bike variants.

Among them, the Honda CD 70 emerges as a top-seller, celebrated for its appealing design, super econo-power, and smoke-free 4-stroke engine. Available in vibrant red, classic black, and cool blue.

Honda CD 70 2024 Black Latest Price

The Honda CD 70 2024 in black comes with a price tag of Rs157,900, maintaining uniform pricing across all color options.

CD 70 Installment Plan by Meezan Bank

Meezan Bank offers Apni Bike Financing to its customers. This involves the bank purchasing the vehicle and selling it to the customer on mutually agreed-upon easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.

With installment plans available for up to three years, Meezan Bank provides a convenient pathway for enthusiasts to own the iconic Honda CD 70.

