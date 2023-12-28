Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Honda CD 70 black price & Meezan Bank installment plans

Latest Honda CD 70 black price & Meezan Bank installment plans

Articles
Advertisement
Latest Honda CD 70 black price & Meezan Bank installment plans

Latest Honda CD 70 black price & Meezan Bank installment plans

Advertisement

In the bustling markets of Pakistan, Atlas Honda, the renowned Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, continues to dominate with its fuel-efficient and comfortable bike variants.

Among them, the Honda CD 70 emerges as a top-seller, celebrated for its appealing design, super econo-power, and smoke-free 4-stroke engine. Available in vibrant red, classic black, and cool blue.

Honda CD 70 2024 Black Latest Price

The Honda CD 70 2024 in black comes with a price tag of Rs157,900, maintaining uniform pricing across all color options.

CD 70 Installment Plan by Meezan Bank

Advertisement

Meezan Bank offers Apni Bike Financing to its customers. This involves the bank purchasing the vehicle and selling it to the customer on mutually agreed-upon easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.

With installment plans available for up to three years, Meezan Bank provides a convenient pathway for enthusiasts to own the iconic Honda CD 70.

Also Read

Honda Civic 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update
Honda Civic 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

The Honda Civic, a name synonymous with style, performance, and innovation, continues...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story