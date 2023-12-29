Advertisement
Edition: English
Xiaomi Introduces Its First Electric Car, Called SU7

  • Xiaomi officially introduced its highly anticipated electric car, the SU7, at an event in Beijing.
  • Xiaomi aims to be among the top 5 global automakers within the next 15-20 years.
  • The SU7 comes in three colors: Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Verdant Green.
Xiaomi, the prominent Chinese technology company, has officially unveiled its highly anticipated electric car, the SU7, during a Thursday event.

During the launch event in Beijing, China, Lei Jun, the founder and CEO of the company, officially presented the vehicle that he had previously hinted at. Lei Jun shared his company’s aspiration to be among the top 5 global automakers within the next 15 to 20 years.

Lei Jun emphasized Xiaomi‘s aim to create a dream car on par with Porsche and Tesla. However, he did not disclose the pricing details for the vehicle.

Through a series of posts on X, Lei Jun disclosed the three available colors for the car: Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Verdant Green.

Additionally, Xiaomi revealed that the SU7 achieves 0-100 km/h in 2.78 seconds, officially securing its place in the 2S Supercar Club. The electric vehicle is anticipated to be available for purchase in the coming months.

Here are a few of its characteristics:

  • Top Speed: 265 km/h
  • From 0 to 200 km/h in 10.67 seconds
  • 800V HyperCharge
  • Up to 220 KM range in 5 minutes of charge
  • Up to 510 KM range in 15 minutes of charge
  • 800 KM CLTC recharge range

Also Read

Honda’s e:N1 Electric SUV is now in Production
Honda’s e:N1 Electric SUV is now in Production

Honda becomes the first Japanese automaker to produce EVs in the country....

Additionally, Lei Jun revealed the inclusion of American automobile designer Christopher Edward Bangle as their design consultant. The Xiaomi CEO mentioned that Bangle was astonished by the impressive car they had developed in a remarkably short period of time.

 

