Xiaomi Introduces Its First Electric Car, Called SU7

Xiaomi, the prominent Chinese technology company, has officially unveiled its highly anticipated electric car, the SU7, during a Thursday event.

During the launch event in Beijing, China, Lei Jun, the founder and CEO of the company, officially presented the vehicle that he had previously hinted at. Lei Jun shared his company’s aspiration to be among the top 5 global automakers within the next 15 to 20 years.

Lei Jun emphasized Xiaomi‘s aim to create a dream car on par with Porsche and Tesla. However, he did not disclose the pricing details for the vehicle.

Through a series of posts on X, Lei Jun disclosed the three available colors for the car: Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Verdant Green.

Mineral Gray is inspired by the rock layers of the Yardang landform. It's not too bright, not too dark, just evokes a kind of serenity. #XiaomiSU7 pic.twitter.com/J2ygCYPepw — Lei Jun (@leijun) December 28, 2023

Additionally, Xiaomi revealed that the SU7 achieves 0-100 km/h in 2.78 seconds, officially securing its place in the 2S Supercar Club. The electric vehicle is anticipated to be available for purchase in the coming months.

#XiaomiSU7 goes from 0-100km/h in 2.78 seconds, officially joining the '2s Supercar Club' with a single step.#XiaomiEVTechnologyLaunch pic.twitter.com/NUk9MvwNRX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 28, 2023

Here are a few of its characteristics:

Top Speed: 265 km/h

From 0 to 200 km/h in 10.67 seconds

800V HyperCharge

Up to 220 KM range in 5 minutes of charge

Up to 510 KM range in 15 minutes of charge

800 KM CLTC recharge range

Additionally, Lei Jun revealed the inclusion of American automobile designer Christopher Edward Bangle as their design consultant. The Xiaomi CEO mentioned that Bangle was astonished by the impressive car they had developed in a remarkably short period of time.

Recently I met with Chris Bangle at Xiaomi Campus. He was blown away by #XiaomiSU7, and couldn’t believe that we had built such an impressive car in such a short time. He’s officially joined us as the design consultant. I’m excited to see his vision and expertise shaping the… pic.twitter.com/uBKIqhkJ71 — Lei Jun (@leijun) December 28, 2023