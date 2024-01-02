CCP Approves Acquisition of Shareholding in Singaporean Company with presence in Pakistani Shipping Industry

CCP Approves Acquisition of Shareholding in Singaporean Company with presence in Pakistani Shipping Industry

Articles
Advertisement
CCP Approves Acquisition of Shareholding in Singaporean Company with presence in Pakistani Shipping Industry

CCP aims to construct a STATE-OF-THE-ART HEADQUARTER in Islamabad

Advertisement

Islamabad, 2 January 2024: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has given approval for a merger in the deep-sea container liner shipping services market. Through the approved merger, M/S. PIL Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquires minor shareholding in M/s. PIL Pte. Ltd. Both entities are registered in Singapore.
PIL Pte. has an indirect subsidiary in Pakistan called Pacific Delta Shipping (PDSPL). PDSPL serves as the designated local agent in Pakistan, helping manage shipments and cargo for PIL Pte. Group customers in the country. The merger shows the interest of foreign entities in Pakistan’s cargo and shipment sector.
The acquirer PIL Holdings is primarily engaged in investment holdings. While PIL Pte. Is currently active on the Far East Asia to Pakistan route (China-Vietnam-Singapore-Malaysia-Sri Lanka-India-Pakistan) and vice versa. It also owns and operates an international carrier with a presence in China, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Oceania, and the Pacific Islands.
The phase 1 review of the merger application concluded that the proposed transaction would not lead to the dominance of PIL Holdings in the relevant market post-transaction. Consequently, the merger has been authorized by the CCP.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story