Dubai announces Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract worth AED 332 million for the Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project. This initiative aims to enhance traffic flow and connectivity from Al Khail Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, connecting major routes like Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road.

The project involves constructing an 800-meter-long tunnel with four lanes in each direction. This development is expected to increase Umm Suqeim Street’s capacity by an additional fifteen thousand vehicles daily in each direction. As a result, the travel time between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road is anticipated to decrease from 9.7 to 3.8 minutes.

#RTA has awarded a contract for the Improvement of Umm Suqeim Street Project. This project, which extends from the intersection with Al Khail Road to the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, costs AED332 million. The project aims to improve the connectivity of four… pic.twitter.com/A3s6EmD3Db — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 7, 2024

The directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this project is designed to grow alongside Dubai to cater to the city’s evolving urban needs, particularly ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Mattar Al Tayer, the Director General of RTA, highlighted the significance of the project, emphasizing that its implementation will significantly enhance connectivity between east-west and north-south streets. The 4.6 km initiative includes an 800-meter tunnel along Umm Suqeim Street, enhancements to the intersection with Al Barsha South Street, and the construction of a signalized surface junction.

