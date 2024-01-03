Italy Requires 151,000 International Workers for these Positions

Dreaming of the sun-soaked landscapes and charm of Italy? Your dream could be closer than you think as Italy opens its doors to digital nomads with enticing residency and property opportunities.

Italy is openly embracing individuals looking for a new start, especially those interested in job opportunities in sectors experiencing a shortage of workers. Acknowledging the administrative hurdles, the Italian government is taking steps to streamline the application process for work visas, facilitating an easier path for prospective residents.

The European Labor Authority (EURES) has identified key sectors in Italy experiencing workforce shortages, creating a promising landscape for job seekers. From 2023 to 2027, healthcare, technology, and hospitality are expected to offer approximately 151,000 job positions in 2024 alone.

For those eyeing a move, here are nine occupations that increase your chances of securing a work permit:

Doctor

Nurse

Physiotherapist

Healthcare and social services professional

Restaurant worker

Mathematics and computer science specialist

ICT technician

Engineer

Skilled construction worker

Starting this venture includes initiating the process of applying for a work visa. Normally, the initial stage involves securing a job with an Italian employer. After approval, applicants can acquire a work visa at the Italian consulate or embassy in their home country.

Upon reaching Italy, the subsequent step is to transform the work visa into a residence permit, known as “permesso di soggiorno,” within eight days to establish legal residency and employment in the country.

Excitingly, the anticipated changes in 2024 aim to create a more streamlined process, as the Italian government works to simplify procedures. This involves quicker processing times and reduced waiting periods, enhancing accessibility for newcomers. Support programs are also available upon arrival to facilitate the transition, providing assistance in crucial areas like housing, schools, and essential services.

Italy is calling, inviting you to turn your dream into a reality. With residency and property opportunities, coupled with streamlined processes, now is the perfect time to make Italy your new home.