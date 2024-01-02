Lahore to Receive 2nd Artificial Rain in 2024

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has shared plans for a second phase of artificial rain to address Lahore’s ongoing smog problem. He thanked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their collaboration, specifically praising the Cloud Seeding Team, led by Ahmad Al Kamal, for their recent efforts.

CM Naqvi acknowledged the UAE’s commitment to combating smog and commended the Cloud Seeding Team for the positive results of the initial artificial rainfall experiment in Lahore. This led to a significant improvement in air quality, with levels consistently staying below 200 for several consecutive days.

During the meeting, Chief Pilot Michael Anstis and Pilot Colonel Aubeed emphasized the importance of the joint environmental conservation efforts between Punjab and the UAE. CM Naqvi expressed optimism for the upcoming January experiment, depending on favorable weather conditions, and highlighted the historic collaboration as a crucial part of Pakistan’s environmental initiatives.

He thanked the people of Pakistan for recognizing the UAE pilots’ vital role in this environmental venture. The UAE delegation reciprocated, expressing deep affection for Pakistan and emphasizing the enduring bond between the two nations. The collaborative efforts are expected to make a significant contribution to reducing the impact of smog in the region.

