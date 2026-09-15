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Pakistan Customs holds first IPR enforcement training in Gilgit-Baltistan

The programme aimed to strengthen the capacity of Customs and other law-enforcement agencies to identify, detect, detain and enforce against counterfeit and IPR-infringing goods, while promoting coordination among stakeholders.

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GILGIT: Pakistan Customs and its partners held the first-ever dedicated training session on counterfeit goods enforcement in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sept. 10, 2026, officials said.

The hybrid training programme, titled "Identification and Enforcement of Counterfeit Goods with Pakistan Customs (IPRE)," was organized by Osiris Consultancy (Pvt.) Ltd. in partnership with REACT Asia Pacific, in coordination with the Directorate General of Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement (Customs), Islamabad.

The programme aimed to strengthen the capacity of Customs and other law-enforcement agencies to identify, detect, detain and enforce against counterfeit and IPR-infringing goods, while promoting coordination among stakeholders.

The Directorate of IPRE (North), Islamabad, provided technical and operational input on Customs laws, procedures and enforcement mechanisms.

The Collectorate of Customs, Gilgit-Baltistan, helped bring together representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, the business community, importers, exporters, rights holders and law-enforcement agencies.

Mr. Saeed Asad, Director IPRE (Central), Lahore, delivered a presentation on "Customs Laws, Procedures and IPR Enforcement in Pakistan," covering the legal and operational framework for border enforcement of intellectual property rights.

Mr. Muhammad Faisal, Additional Director IPRE (North), Islamabad, highlighted the enforcement performance of the Directorate General IPRE (Customs), noting more than 400 seizures or forfeitures of IPR-infringing goods over the past three years.

The training brought together Customs, the Federal Investigation Agency, police, the Chamber of Commerce, provincial authorities, importers, exporters and rights holders, promoting what officials described as a coordinated, intelligence-driven approach to IPR enforcement.

In closing remarks, Mr. Abdul Qadir Memon, Director General IPRE (Customs), stressed the need for effective IPR enforcement, continuous professional training, inter-agency coordination and stronger engagement with rights holders and the business community.

Officials said the programme reflects collaboration among the Directorate General IPRE (Customs), IPRE (North), the Collectorate of Customs, Gilgit-Baltistan, Osiris Consultancy, REACT Asia Pacific, participating brand representatives and local stakeholders.

The initiative marks a step toward expanding IPR awareness and enforcement capacity beyond Pakistan's major commercial centers, officials said.

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