Monday, September 14, 2026
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Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly

Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run

The UK prime minister became the first serving PM to complete the iconic half-marathon, finishing in 1 hour, 57 minutes and 34 seconds for a homelessness charity.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham made history Sunday by becoming the first serving prime minister to complete the Great North Run, finishing the 13.1-mile race in under two hours to raise funds for a homelessness charity.

Burnham completed the 45th Great North Run from Newcastle to South Shields in 1 hour, 57 minutes and 34 seconds, joining thousands of runners at the annual event.

He ran to raise money and awareness for Changing Lives, a homelessness and housing charity that supports vulnerable people as they work toward stable housing and independent lives.

Burnham’s participation followed a recent visit to the charity’s supported accommodation service in Newcastle, where he met residents and learned about the challenges of rebuilding their lives after rough sleeping.


The prime minister has made tackling homelessness a key priority and said his focus includes providing long-term support through housing, mental health services and personal recovery.

As part of his fundraising effort, Burnham donated 15% of his first month’s prime ministerial salary to Changing Lives.

Before the race, Burnham met Great North Run founder Sir Brendan Foster and joined broadcaster Chris Kamara, Ben Shephard and former footballer Peter Reid.

The event featured a Red Arrows flypast and brought thousands of participants to the North East for one of the world's largest half-marathons.

Burnham’s achievement marked the first time a serving UK prime minister has completed the iconic race.

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