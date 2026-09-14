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Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly

Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers

Travelers departing from Karachi can meet vaccination requirements until 10 a.m. Sept. 25.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Airport Health Department

KARACHI: The Airport Health Department has extended the deadline for Saudi-bound travelers to meet mandatory vaccination requirements until 10 a.m. Sept. 25, 2026.

The extension applies to passengers departing from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, according to a notification issued by the Airport Health Department.

The department said the deadline was extended in the public interest and following requests from relevant institutions.

According to Airport Health Officer Dr. Sara Saeed, influenza, meningitis and polio vaccinations are mandatory for Umrah pilgrims, people traveling to Saudi Arabia on work visas and those planning to stay in the country for more than six months.

The Airport Health Department has informed relevant authorities, airlines and other concerned institutions about the revised deadline.

The new deadline gives affected travelers additional time to complete the required vaccination process before traveling to Saudi Arabia.

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