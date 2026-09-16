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Pakistan protests Indian naval ship's violation in its Exclusive Economic Zone BTS member V sparks soaring fan fervor with JMA 2026 ‘Male Artist’ win Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Pakistan protests Indian naval ship's violation in its Exclusive Economic Zone BTS member V sparks soaring fan fervor with JMA 2026 ‘Male Artist’ win Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca

Pakistan wins award for sustainable sovereign Panda bond

In a statement, Shahzad said Pakistan had received the global recognition for issuing its first sustainable sovereign Panda bond.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has won an international award for issuing its first sustainable sovereign Panda bond, Adviser to the Finance Ministry Khurram Shahzad said Wednesday.

In a statement, Shahzad said Pakistan had received the global recognition for issuing its first sustainable sovereign Panda bond, with investor demand for the issue reaching five times the offered amount.

He said the Panda bond had provided Pakistan access to a new and larger pool of institutional investors while further strengthening financial ties between Pakistan and China.

The proceeds from the Panda bond will be used to finance projects in the water, energy and health sectors, Shahzad said, adding that the issuance had also opened new opportunities for green and socially inclusive investment in Pakistan.

Pakistan issued a 1.75 billion Chinese yuan ($244 million) Panda bond in May 2026. The three-year bond carried a coupon rate of 2.5%.

The issuance marked Pakistan’s entry into China’s local capital market and was aimed at diversifying the country’s sources of financing.

Earlier, Pakistan has achieved a significant financial milestone by successfully launching its first-ever Panda bond in China’s domestic capital market marking a major step toward diversifying its international financing sources.

Under the Panda bond programme, which carries an overall size of $1 billion, Pakistan has initially raised an amount equivalent to approximately $250 million, opening a new channel of funding from one of the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets.

The issuance witnessed exceptional investor interest, attracting bids worth 8.8 billion yuan against an offered 1.75 billion yuan, reflecting nearly five times oversubscription and strong global confidence in Pakistan’s economic outlook. The bond was issued at an attractive interest rate of 2.5 percent, further highlighting market optimism.

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