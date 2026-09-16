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Sudan mine collapse claims at least 60 lives

The incident occurred September 14 in the town of El Nahud in West Kordofan, according to the report.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KHARTOUM, Sudan: At least 60 people were killed after a gold mine collapsed in Sudan’s West Kordofan region, with several others still feared trapped under the rubble, according to Reuters.

The incident occurred September 14 in the town of El Nahud in West Kordofan, according to the report.

Sudan is one of Africa’s major gold-producing countries, but much of its gold is extracted through dangerous mining practices and a significant portion is smuggled out of the country.

The collapse was blamed in part on a lack of adequate safety measures at the mine, according to the report.

Two survivors said several people remained missing and were feared to have been killed after becoming trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue teams have recovered at least 60 bodies from the site, while recovery operations were continuing.

Earlier, at least 48 people lost their lives on Saturday when an illegally operated gold mine collapsed in western Mali, according to authorities and local sources.

Mali, a leading gold producer in Africa, frequently experiences fatal accidents and landslides at mining sites. The country, among the world's poorest, has struggled to regulate its unlicensed gold mining operations.

“The death toll as of 6 p.m. today is 48,” a police source reported, adding that some victims fell into the water, including a woman carrying her baby.

A local official confirmed the collapse, and the Kenieba gold miners' association also reported 48 fatalities. Search efforts for more victims were ongoing, according to the head of an environmental group speaking to AFP.

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