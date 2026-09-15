Stray Kids member 'Felix' marks 26th birthday with $222,000 donation as global fan buzz builds

Felix is continuing to build that legacy not only through music and fashion, but also through efforts to make a difference in the lives of children .

SOUTH KOREA: The K-pop world is buzzing as Stray Kids member Felix, celebrates his 26th birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with a major act of generosity, donating 300 million won (about $222,000), to four organizations supporting children in South Korea and abroad.





Felix, whose birth name is Lee Yong-bok, made the donations by giving 100 million won, about $74,000, each to Samsung Medical Center and Seoul National University Children’s Hospital. He also donated 50 million won, about $37,000, each to Books International and UNICEF Korea.

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The birthday gesture quickly added another meaningful moment to the celebration surrounding the Stray Kids star, whose global fan base has been marking his special day across social media. But beyond the birthday messages, fan projects and K-pop buzz, Felix’s latest milestone has placed the focus on his continued commitment to helping children in need.





At Samsung Medical Center, the donation will help cover medical expenses for children and teenagers battling cancer. Funds given to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital will support children from vulnerable backgrounds.





His contribution to Books International will help create and produce picture books in children’s native languages, supporting cultural education and awareness through literature. Meanwhile, the UNICEF Korea donation will go toward emergency relief efforts following severe flooding in Nepal.





“I hope many children’s days will be filled with clear hope instead of worry,” Felix said. “I sincerely hope this can become a small but warm source of strength for their precious today and tomorrow.”





The donation adds to a growing record of charitable work from the Australian-born K-pop star. In 2024 and 2025, Felix made donations through UNICEF and World Vision to support children in need. He has also joined fellow Stray Kids members in contributing to disaster recovery efforts, including relief following wildfires in South Korea and a fire in Hong Kong.





From Sydney to K-pop stardom:





Felix born in Sydney, Australia, Felix is of Korean descent and grew up with an older sister and younger sister. Before becoming a global K-pop star, he spent years practicing taekwondo and earned a black belt.

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His path to the Korean entertainment industry began after he was scouted on Facebook for a K-pop audition. At 17, he joined JYP Entertainment as a trainee and began working toward his dream of becoming an artist.





The transition was not easy. Felix had to adjust to life in South Korea while also working to improve his Korean. After about a year of training, Stray Kids leader Bang Chan personally selected him to participate in the group’s survival program.





Felix faced elimination during the show, but after careful consideration and a fan vote, he was reinstated. The moment became an important turning point in the story of a performer who would eventually become one of Stray Kids’ most recognizable members.

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Stray Kids officially debuted in March 2018 with the EP “I Am Not” and the lead single “District 9.” Felix also participated in lyric writing for the group’s early music. Known for his deep baritone voice, distinctive freckles and striking visual style, Felix quickly developed a strong identity within the eight-member group. He is also part of DanceRacha, the performance unit of Stray Kids.





From K-pop stage to global fashion spotlight:





Felix also hosted “Pops in Seoul” from 2019 to 2020 and later appeared on projects with fellow JYP artists. He featured on Nayeon’s “No Problem” in 2022 and appeared in NiziU’s “Heartris” music video in 2023.





His solo track “Deep End” was included on Stray Kids’ “SKZ-Replay” compilation album in 2022. He later performed his unreleased song “Rev It Up” during the group’s 5-Star Dome Tour.

In 2024, Felix made a major fashion statement when he walked the runway for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week. He returned to the runway in 2025, further strengthening his image as a K-pop star with influence extending into global fashion.

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He has also been recognized for his distinctive and androgynous fashion style, while his platinum blond looks and freckles have become some of his most recognizable features among fans.





A birthday celebration bigger than the spotlight:





Felix’s comes at a time when Stray Kids continue to command major attention around the world. Fan celebrations have once again filled social media with birthday messages, edits, projects and tributes, creating a wave of excitement around the group’s beloved member.

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Many fans called him their “sunshine” and wished that the love, happiness and positive energy he shares with others would return to him. Others described him as their little star and sent heartfelt messages filled with love and appreciation.





Fans also thanked Felix for bringing joy and comfort to STAYs around the world, while wishing him a year filled with happiness, success and beautiful memories. Birthday messages poured in from international fans, including supporters in Brazil, with many saying they love him and hope he has the best birthday.

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The celebrations reflected the strong connection Felix has built with fans worldwide, as STAYs came together to make his special day memorable. Felix is continuing to build that legacy not only through music and fashion, but also through efforts to make a difference in the lives of children facing difficult circumstances.