Sindh government bans issuance of new arms' licenses

The Sindh Home Department has imposed a complete ban on the issuance of new arms licenses across the province, according to the Sindh home minister’s spokesperson.

The Sindh Home Department has imposed a complete ban on the issuance of new arms licenses across the province, according to the Sindh home minister’s spokesperson.

A complete ban has also been imposed on the issuance of new arms dealership licenses. The ban will take effect immediately and remain in place until further orders.

The spokesperson said no licensing authority will be allowed to issue new arms licenses, while new arms dealership licenses will also not be issued.

Permission to issue an arms license may be granted only in exceptional and special cases. Prior approval from the competent authority will be mandatory in such cases.

According to the rules and regulations, approval from the Sindh home minister and chief minister will also be required.

All relevant licensing authorities have been directed to strictly implement the decision, the spokesperson said.