Muttrah Cable Car project nears completion in Muscat

The Muttrah Cable Car, also known as the Muttrah Teleferic, is being developed over the sea as part of Oman’s Vision 2040.

MUSCAT: A major cable car project in the coastal area of Muttrah, one of Muscat’s historic districts, has entered its final stages, marking a significant development in Oman’s tourism and leisure sector.

The Muttrah Cable Car, also known as the Muttrah Teleferic, is being developed over the sea as part of Oman’s Vision 2040 initiative to promote tourism and modernize the country’s infrastructure.

According to Oman Media, the under-construction project has successfully completed a key stage of international safety testing. The project will begin operations after receiving final regulatory approvals.

Opening to follow final approvals

During the first phase of the safety certification process, the project’s entire infrastructure underwent a detailed inspection. Documents related to the safety certification will now be submitted to the relevant Omani authorities.

The project must receive final approval from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, followed by approvals from the Royal Oman Police and Muscat Municipality.

Authorities have not yet announced a final date for the official opening or the start of services for the public.

Three stations completed

Construction of all three cable car stations has been completed. They include the Sultan Qaboos Port Station, Mountain or Summit Station and Hay Al Ward Station.

18 cabins, including VIP units

The Muttrah Cable Car will operate with 18 cabins. Each standard cabin will accommodate up to eight passengers, while VIP cabins will have a capacity of four passengers.

Two VIP cabins have been reserved for special use.

The project is expected to add a new attraction to Muttrah’s tourism and entertainment landscape, with the official opening date expected to be announced after the remaining approvals are secured.