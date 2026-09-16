Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
16-SEP-2026
PETROL
+4.10 PKR
Rs. 384.34/ltr
DIESEL
+6.41 PKR
Rs. 415.83/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan protests Indian naval ship's violation in its Exclusive Economic Zone BTS member V sparks soaring fan fervor with JMA 2026 ‘Male Artist’ win Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Pakistan protests Indian naval ship's violation in its Exclusive Economic Zone BTS member V sparks soaring fan fervor with JMA 2026 ‘Male Artist’ win Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca

Muttrah Cable Car project nears completion in Muscat

The Muttrah Cable Car, also known as the Muttrah Teleferic, is being developed over the sea as part of Oman’s Vision 2040.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

MUSCAT: A major cable car project in the coastal area of Muttrah, one of Muscat’s historic districts, has entered its final stages, marking a significant development in Oman’s tourism and leisure sector.

The Muttrah Cable Car, also known as the Muttrah Teleferic, is being developed over the sea as part of Oman’s Vision 2040 initiative to promote tourism and modernize the country’s infrastructure.

According to Oman Media, the under-construction project has successfully completed a key stage of international safety testing. The project will begin operations after receiving final regulatory approvals.

Opening to follow final approvals

During the first phase of the safety certification process, the project’s entire infrastructure underwent a detailed inspection. Documents related to the safety certification will now be submitted to the relevant Omani authorities.

The project must receive final approval from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, followed by approvals from the Royal Oman Police and Muscat Municipality.

Authorities have not yet announced a final date for the official opening or the start of services for the public.

Three stations completed

Construction of all three cable car stations has been completed. They include the Sultan Qaboos Port Station, Mountain or Summit Station and Hay Al Ward Station.

18 cabins, including VIP units

The Muttrah Cable Car will operate with 18 cabins. Each standard cabin will accommodate up to eight passengers, while VIP cabins will have a capacity of four passengers.

Two VIP cabins have been reserved for special use.

The project is expected to add a new attraction to Muttrah’s tourism and entertainment landscape, with the official opening date expected to be announced after the remaining approvals are secured.

Recommended

Iranian FM to hold high-level talks in Pakistan, Oman and Russia

Iranian FM to hold high-level talks in Pakistan, Oman and Russia
Pakistan reaches semi-final of Asian Beach Handball Championship

Pakistan reaches semi-final of Asian Beach Handball Championship
PM offers Pakistan’s support to Oman in dealing with terrorism

PM offers Pakistan’s support to Oman in dealing with terrorism
Pakistan expresses sorrow over terrorist attack in Muscat, Oman

Pakistan expresses sorrow over terrorist attack in Muscat, Oman
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise
Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing

Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing
Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89
Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel

Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel