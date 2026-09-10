White House pays tribute to Charlie Kirk on death anniversary

The White House on Thursday released a video honoring Charlie Kirk on the first anniversary of the death of the Turning Point USA co-founder.

The White House on Thursday released a video honoring Charlie Kirk on the first anniversary of the death of the Turning Point USA co-founder.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot in the neck during a debate at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The video was posted on the White House’s official Instagram account with a message that read, “One year ago, we tragically lost a fearless patriot. A champion for freedom and for our country. Charlie Kirk changed the course of American history. His courage, conviction, and love of country will never be forgotten. ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’”

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Reuters reported that following Kirk’s assassination, Turning Point USA grew significantly, expanding its presence at colleges and high schools and strengthening its position in Republican politics.

However, some of the young voters Kirk helped bring into the Republican Party have not remained fully loyal to President Donald Trump, testing the coalition that helped return him to the White House in 2024.

In the year since Kirk’s death, the movement he helped build has faced conspiracy theories surrounding his assassination, along with growing frustration among some young voters over the cost of living, the war in Iran and records linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.