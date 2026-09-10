Faryal Talpur directs to accelerate action against drugs

An important meeting of the Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Home Affairs was held under the chairmanship of Committee Chairperson Faryal Talpur, where a detailed review was conducted of ongoing operations against drugs across the province, implementation of area-wise action plans, measures to prevent drug sales around educational institutions, and steps being taken to maintain law and order.

An important meeting of the Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Home Affairs was held under the chairmanship of Committee Chairperson Faryal Talpur, where a detailed review was conducted of ongoing operations against drugs across the province, implementation of area-wise action plans, measures to prevent drug sales around educational institutions, and steps being taken to maintain law and order.

The meeting was briefed on progress regarding the area-wise action plan prepared to combat drugs. The committee was also apprised of the action taken so far against the sale of drugs in and around educational institutions. The meeting also discussed effective measures to curb the distribution networks of synthetic drugs, cocaine and online drug delivery, as well as the need for a more coordinated strategy among the relevant institutions.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs Faryal Talpur said that a coordinated strategy among all relevant institutions was essential to make anti-drug operations more effective and result-oriented. She said that the sale and use of drugs in and around educational institutions would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Protecting the younger generation from the menace of drugs remains one of the foremost priorities of the government and relevant institutions.

Faryal Talpur directed that effective action be ensured against synthetic drugs, cocaine and online drug delivery networks, while implementation of the area-wise action plan against drugs and its results should be reviewed regularly. She also directed that checking at entry and exit points of border areas be further intensified.

The committee chairperson appreciated the anti-drug operations carried out by the Sindh Police and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and sought details from the relevant authorities regarding cases registered so far, arrests made, conviction rates in drug-related cases, and the performance of the Excise and Narcotics Department.

Provincial Minister for Narcotics Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that recruitment of additional manpower for the Narcotics Department was being considered, while comprehensive departmental-level operations against drugs were also continuing.

The Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar said at the meeting that an effective crackdown against drugs was being ensured in line with modern requirements. He said that action against drug dealers around educational institutions would be further intensified under a zero-tolerance policy, while coordinated action against networks involved in synthetic drugs, cocaine and online drug delivery was essential.

The Sindh Home Minister directed all relevant institutions to fully brief the Standing Committee on the progress and results of anti-drug operations. He said coordination among the Sindh Police, Anti-Narcotics Force, Excise and Narcotics Department and other relevant institutions should be further strengthened to eliminate drugs. Anti-drug operations should also be made more effective and coordinated across all divisions of Sindh, including Karachi.

He further stated that new courts were being established under the new narcotics law and a mechanism in this regard had already been developed. The purpose of establishing these new courts was to ensure the speedy disposal of drug-related cases and secure convictions of accused persons in accordance with the law.

During the meeting, Task Force head DIG Irfan Baloch gave a detailed briefing on ongoing anti-drug operations. He said that, for the first time in the history of the Sindh Police, 105 kilograms of hashish and approximately seven tonnes of gutka mawa had been seized and destroyed, while the police had also confiscated 40 kilograms of ice (crystal methamphetamine).

According to DIG Irfan Baloch, 57 operations had so far been conducted against drugs, during which 132 suspects were arrested. In operations carried out around educational institutions, 78 suspects were arrested, while 41 accused persons are currently serving sentences in jails.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Education Sardar Shah said that the Education Department, in collaboration with the Sindh Police, was conducting operations against drugs around schools.

Later, Brigadier Umar of the Anti-Narcotics Force gave a detailed briefing to the committee. ANF officials said that a comprehensive crackdown against drugs was continuing across the province in collaboration with the Sindh Police, with sustained operations being carried out in different areas to eliminate drugs.

ANF Brigadier Umar said that, on the special instructions of the Sindh Home Minister, the Sindh Police and Anti-Narcotics Force were conducting joint and vigorous operations against drugs. He said that all relevant institutions were continuing coordinated efforts, through mutual cooperation and communication, to dismantle drug networks and protect the younger generation from this menace.

The meeting was attended by Members of the Provincial Assembly Saima Agha, Sohail Anwar Sial, Khurram Karim Soomro, Muhammad Qasim Soomro, Muhammad Farooq, Sajjad Ali, Abdul Wasim, Shariq Jamal, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Mir Tariq Ali Talpur.

The meeting was also attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Secretary, Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Department; Secretary, Law Department; Secretary, School Education & Literacy Department; Secretary, Social Welfare Department; Secretary, College Education Department; Secretary, Universities & Boards; Prosecutor General Sindh; Additional Inspectors General of Karachi, CTD and Special Branch; DIGs Headquarters, CIA, Special Branch and Crime Branch Karachi; DIGs South, East and West along with the concerned SSPs; and DIGs Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and Hyderabad along with the concerned SSPs through Zoom link.

The Chief, CPLC Sindh; Director General, Anti-Narcotics Force; Director General, Narcotics, Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Department; and SSP, Special Investigation Unit also attended the meeting.