Rs750 prize bond draw No. 108 results announced

The first prize of Rs1.5 million was won by bond number 347425.

RAWALPINDI: The results of the 108th draw of the Rs750 prize bond have been announced by the National Savings Centre in Rawalpindi.

The first prize of Rs1.5 million was won by bond number 347425.

Three second prizes of Rs500,000 each went to bond numbers 007447, 827353 and 876615.

Under the government’s tax rules, prize money is subject to withholding tax. Filers are required to pay 15% tax on their winnings, while non-filers face a 30% deduction.

The complete list of results for the 108th Rs750 prize bond draw is expected to be released in PDF format by the Rawalpindi Savings Centre.

The previous draw for the Rs750 prize bond was held in Lahore on July 15, while the April draw took place in Quetta.

Under National Savings rules, only prize bonds purchased at least 60 days before the draw date are eligible to participate.

According to the quarterly draw schedule, the next Rs750 prize bond draw is scheduled for January 2027.