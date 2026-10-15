How gardening can benefit physical and mental health

Jill Litt, a professor in the Department of Environmental Studies led research examining whether community gardening could help address common health concerns.

Gardening may offer more than a way to grow plants and beautify outdoor spaces. A study suggests the activity can improve diet, increase physical activity and reduce stress and anxiety, potentially helping lower the risk of several health conditions, including some cancers.

Jill Litt, a professor in the Department of Environmental Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder and the study’s senior author, led research examining whether community gardening could help address common health concerns.

The study involved two groups. One was given the opportunity to participate in community gardening, while the other had to wait a year before starting the activity.

Participants in the gardening group received an introductory training course, seeds and a designated plot of land. Researchers monitored the physical and mental health of both groups throughout the year.

The findings showed that people who took part in gardening ate more nutritious food than those in the comparison group. Their daily fiber intake also increased by 7%.

James Hebert, director of the Cancer Prevention and Control Program at the University of South Carolina, told Medical News Today that even a modest increase in fiber intake can have meaningful health benefits.

Gardening was also associated with increased physical activity. Participants in the gardening group added an average of 42 minutes of physical activity per week, providing an additional opportunity to stay active.

Researchers also observed benefits related to mental well-being, with gardening helping reduce stress and anxiety.

Rebecca Crane-Okada, an oncology nurse and professor affiliated with the St. John’s Cancer Institute in Santa Barbara, said the benefits associated with gardening could help reduce the risk of conditions such as cancer, high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes.

The findings suggest that gardening can be a practical way to encourage healthier eating habits, regular physical activity and improved mental well-being.

However, gardening does not guarantee protection against disease. Rather, it can be a beneficial part of a healthy lifestyle alongside a balanced diet, regular exercise and appropriate medical care.