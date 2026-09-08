Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls them ‘cowardly’ Microsoft uncovers AI-powered phishing trick using invisible 'Unicode' characters SECP, VEON and JazzWorld push Pakistan’s digital finance revolution Justin Bieber shares cozy family moments with Hailey and son Raging Antalya wildfire ravages homes, triggers evacuations in Türkiye Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates Blaze engulfs Mayor Karachi Office at KMC headquarters South Park jabs at Trump after major Emmy comeback win Pakistan Navy Day pays tribute to brave 1965 war 'Operation SOMNATH' heroes Russia resumes Kyiv airstrikes after U.S. peace envoys leave Ukraine Oil prices rise as escalating middle east conflict elevates supply risks PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls them ‘cowardly’ Microsoft uncovers AI-powered phishing trick using invisible 'Unicode' characters SECP, VEON and JazzWorld push Pakistan’s digital finance revolution Justin Bieber shares cozy family moments with Hailey and son Raging Antalya wildfire ravages homes, triggers evacuations in Türkiye Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates Blaze engulfs Mayor Karachi Office at KMC headquarters South Park jabs at Trump after major Emmy comeback win Pakistan Navy Day pays tribute to brave 1965 war 'Operation SOMNATH' heroes Russia resumes Kyiv airstrikes after U.S. peace envoys leave Ukraine Oil prices rise as escalating middle east conflict elevates supply risks

US imposes sanctions on 27 Iranian airlines and 36 entities

The United States has imposed sanctions on 36 entities, including 27 Iranian airlines, as part of new measures targeting Iran’s aviation supply network.

Web Desk September 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The United States has imposed sanctions on 36 entities, including 27 Iranian airlines, as part of new measures targeting Iran’s aviation supply network.

Washington said Iran uses its aviation sector to facilitate the transfer of weapons and other illicit goods.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions target airlines and other entities that support the transfer of weapons and related activities.

Scott Bessent said the United States is also seeking additional information on networks that support Iran’s aviation sector.

The licenses of three companies that had been authorized to operate flights through Iranian airspace have also been suspended, according to Bessent.

He warned that foreign financial institutions conducting transactions with Iran could also face sanctions. Companies doing business with Iranian airlines could risk being cut off from the global financial system, he added.

Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump has said Iran will never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, while stressing that a U.S. naval blockade against Iran remains in place.

Trump said the blockade is strong and effective, adding that the United States will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

The U.S. president also claimed that Iran had been very close to obtaining nuclear weapons.

Recommended

Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates

Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates
UK car market hits eight-year August high

UK car market hits eight-year August high
Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge

Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge
SECP, VEON and JazzWorld push Pakistan’s digital finance revolution

SECP, VEON and JazzWorld push Pakistan’s digital finance revolution