Pakistan unveils national action plan for shark conservation

The National Plan of Action for the Conservation and Management of Sharks will run through 2035.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has unveiled Pakistan’s first 10-year national action plan aimed at conserving and sustainably managing shark populations in the country’s waters.

The National Plan of Action for the Conservation and Management of Sharks will run through 2035 and seeks to reverse declining shark populations, combat illegal finning and reduce deaths caused by accidental bycatch.

The plan will be implemented in three phases by the Marine Fisheries Department, with an estimated $3.8 million to $5 million in funding expected during its first five years. A multi-stakeholder National Advisory Committee will oversee its implementation.

Chaudhry said the plan would strengthen fisheries management and enforcement while improving data collection and scientific research on shark populations.

Key measures include mandatory fins-naturally-attached policies, species-specific protections, the establishment of shark sanctuaries, mangrove restoration and measures to reduce shark mortality as bycatch across various fisheries.

The government also plans to support coastal fishing communities and improve their livelihoods while promoting sustainable shark fisheries and greater international cooperation, including through the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission.

Implementation will be assessed annually using indicators such as landing-site monitoring coverage, completion of shark stock assessments, deployment of vessel monitoring systems and reductions in bycatch mortality. Formal reviews will be conducted every three years.

The action plan covers all chondrichthyan species found in Pakistani waters, including sharks, rays, skates and chimaeras. Particular attention will be given to species targeted by fisheries or facing high levels of bycatch mortality.

Chaudhry said the measures would also benefit other elasmobranch species by improving management frameworks, data collection and enforcement systems.

He said the plan had been developed to reflect Pakistan’s ecological, institutional and socioeconomic conditions while remaining consistent with the Food and Agriculture Organization’s International Plan of Action for Sharks and international best practices.

According to the minister, the initiative also fulfills Pakistan’s responsibilities as a shark-fishing nation under international fisheries law. The FAO’s international action plan encourages countries to develop national shark conservation strategies, minimise waste and promote sustainable fishing practices.

“Responsible management of marine resources must come first,” Chaudhry said, emphasizing the need for stronger protections for vulnerable shark species and those whose capture is prohibited.