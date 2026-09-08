World’s highest-paid leader set for $1m -plus salary increase

Wong, who is already the world’s highest-paid political leader, will receive an additional 1.4 million Singapore dollars, or about $1.1 million.

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s government has announced salary increases for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and other Cabinet ministers and senior officials.

Wong, who is already the world’s highest-paid political leader, will receive an additional 1.4 million Singapore dollars, or about $1.1 million, in annual compensation.

Wong said he would donate the entire increase to charity over the next five years.

He said higher salaries were necessary to attract talented people to public service. Singapore’s government has previously argued that competitive salaries for ministers can help reduce the risk of corruption by making public office less financially vulnerable to improper incentives.

Before the latest increase, Wong receives about 2.2 million Singapore dollars a year. His annual compensation will rise to approximately 3.6 million Singapore dollars, equivalent to about $2.8 million.

The salary adjustment places Wong well ahead of other highly paid political leaders. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee earns about $719,000 annually, while Swiss President Guy Parmelin receives about $606,000.

US President Donald Trump’s annual presidential salary is $400,000, while British Prime Minister Andy Burnham earns about $230,000 a year.

The salary changes are part of Singapore’s broader review of compensation for political officeholders and senior public officials, aimed at keeping public-sector pay competitive while maintaining standards of integrity and governance.