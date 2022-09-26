Advertisement
Edition: English
  • News
  • Court
  • IHC adjourns Imran Khan disqualification case for two weeks
IHC suspends ECP’s notification

  • IHC heard the disqualification case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan
  • The court after hearing the arguments adjourned the case for two weeks
  • The petitioner wants to make federation a party
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the disqualification case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and adjourned the case for two weeks.

The hearing was held on the petition filed by the citizen Mohammad Sajid for the disqualification of Imran Khan over alleged misinterpretation in the nomination papers that was heard by Justice Aamer Farooq.

The lawyer of the petitioner maintained that the plea was filed and the petitioner wants to make the federation a party.

Justice Aamer Farooq questioned the motive behind making the federation a party in the case and underscored that Imran Khan is no more a public office holder.

To which the petitioner’s lawyer argued that Imran Khan’s resignation hasn’t been approved yet.

The court also questioned the reason for not referring the case to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court after the arguments adjourned the case for two weeks.

Notably, Imran Khan is visiting Lahore today and will address the Government College University during his visit.

He will also attend a session with the businessmen in Lahore.

Court News


