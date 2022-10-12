IHC ordered Imran Khan to appear in the court in the funding case filed by FIA

Chief Justice Athar Minallah has been hearing the case

Imran Khan has been briefed by his legal team and will Bani Gala soon to appear before IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and granted him protective bail till Tuesday.

The PTI chief was granted bail against surety bonds of Rs5,000 till October 18.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case and at the outset of hearing ordered the PTI chief to appear before the court within half an hour.

Imran Khan’s counsel maintained before the court that the petitioner didn’t appear due to unusual circumstances adding that there is a possibility of Khan’s arrest.

“In which court do you think the funding case should go?” inquired the court. To which, the lawyer replied that the case should be heard in the court of Special Judge Central.

The court ordered the counsel to bring Imran Khan to the court till 3 pm. But the counsel replied that it would be too late and maintained that they will bring him in half hour.

IHC instructed the authorities not to harass Imran Khan and the hearing was adjourned.

Notably, FIA on Tuesday filed a case against 11 people including Imran Khan in foreign funding case.

The foreign funding case was filed by FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle. The suspects are alleged of violating the Foreign Exchange Act. They are beneficiaries of a private bank account.

