Here’s How Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Was Written

The Call of Duty franchise is known for its immense budgets and global success, akin to major Hollywood productions. The narrative aspect of these games is a crucial element, and the process of storytelling for such colossal titles involves careful planning and creativity.

While Call of Duty primarily attracts a multiplayer audience, its single-player campaigns are explosive cinematic experiences. The recent Modern Warfare series features Task Force 141, led by SAS veteran Captain Price, combating their nemesis, Makarov.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, developed by Sledgehammer, follows Modern Warfare II, created by Infinity Ward. However, there’s no handover of a cliffhanger ending. Both teams worked simultaneously, setting up plot points in MWII to be resolved in MWIII.

The storytelling process involves whiteboards and sticky notes to map out character development, plot points, and cool level ideas. The narrative team divides the campaign into sections, similar to a TV series, to ensure a coherent 8 to 20-hour narrative.

Writing for cinematic sequences is done using screenwriting software. When sharing the narrative with other departments, spreadsheets are used for organizing information alongside the story.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare introduces player choice in routes and playing styles. The narrative adapts to accommodate these choices while maintaining character consistency.

Budget considerations are essential but don’t stifle creativity. High-priority ideas are pursued, even if they’re costly and labor-intensive.

Military advisers contribute expertise, enhancing the authenticity of levels. The team collaborates with advisers on details like night-time raids on fortified locations.

Actors bring their interpretations to scenes, adding depth to the narrative. Surprises and new elements in the game development process keep the team engaged and excited.

Behind the massive budgets and marketing hype, the Call of Duty storytelling process is a collaborative, creative endeavor that thrives on shared ideas and contributions from diverse team members.

