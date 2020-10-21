Ertugrul star Ezgi Esma Tümen aka Banu Cicek shares throwback photo

On Wednesday, the Turkish actress Ezgi Esma Tümen who played Banu Çiçek, wife of Dogan Alp, in the historic Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a throwback picture with child actor Yaman Tümen, who depicted the role of Gunduz Alp in the drama series.

She uploaded the throwback picture on her Instagram story and captioned it as,

“Hola. On this day 2017.”

Diriliş: Ertuğrul has earned a spot in the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ as the best dramatic work to date.

The drama series shows the history of how the Ottoman Empire was established, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. Prime Minister Imran Khan had recommended Pakistanis to watch the series which will help enlighten them with the golden era of Islam.

The drama series has gripped the Pakistani audience with its daring protagonist, cliffhangers, and high production values since it began broadcasting in the month of Ramadan. The Urdu-language version of the show has racked up more than 240 million views on YouTube alone.