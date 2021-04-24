Adsense 300×250

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is currently in Turkey for a new exciting project as the actress is regularly posting new photos on her Instagram account from Turkey.

Recently, the Baaghi actress shared a photo while leaving for Izmir with her amazing Turkish hair team. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Saba’s new hair look.

The actress has dyed her hair to red/burgundy from brown. Take a look!

Netizens have mixed reactions to the Cheekh actress’s hair transformation. Many of them found her new look interesting whereas, many did not approve of it.

Earlier, Saba shared multiple photos on her Instagram posing like a boss in a white suit. Her witty caption made everyone laugh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)