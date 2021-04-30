Adsense 970×250

Hira Mani shares a meaningful message on social media

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 06:08 pm
Hira Mani
Leading actress of the Pakistani drama industry Hira Mani posted a meaningful message on social media on account of the month of Ramadan.

Hira Mani shared a meaningful post for her fans on her Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

The actress wrote in her post that “when one starts feeling the pain of others, is when they understand that they are the noblest of creatures created.”

Hira Mani added, “Surely our Lord does not leave us alone.”

Hira Mani’s post shared on social media a few hours ago has already been liked by more than 73,000 users so far, while netizens have also flooded the comments section.

The actress also shared a special message for her fans this Ramadan.

Taking to Instagram earlier, the ‘Kashf’ actress shared her photos in which she can be seen wearing a white dress and a white dupatta on her head.

In the caption, she asked everyone to maintain sabr (patience).

“Pehla roza mubarak hou app sub ko!” “Bus ghusa kam kerna hai or sabar kerna hai ….. roza sirf app ka nahi hai samney walay ka bhe hae !!!!!”

(First fast Mubarak to all. You must have to be patient and refrain from getting angry. The other person is also fasting.)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

