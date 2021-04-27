Adsense 970×250

Noor Bukhari’s heart says that the pandemic is about to end

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 05:01 pm
Adsense 300×600
Noor Bukhari pandemic
Adsense 300×250

Noor Bukhari, who quit the showbiz industry for the sake of Islam, says her heart says that now there is going to be forgiveness and God will show his mercy by ending the pandemic.

She wrote in a message on the social media, “Suna Hai rehmat Barsi Hai Ap S.A.W ke shehr mai … dil keh raha hai rehmat honey waali hai maafi milny waali hai yeh waba jaane waali hai. Dil se kahina Ameen aur toba kar ke sharminda ho jain maafi maangy maafi mil jaye gi. WOH Rehman HAI . Aur Ap S.A.W Rehmat ul Almeen. Sarkar rehmat kijye reham kijiye”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noor (@realnoorbukhari)

Noor Bukhari told her followers to repent their bad deeds so that they are forgiven. She ended her message with asking for God’s mercy upon mankind.

Recently, Noor Bukhari’s Naat ‘Mere Kamli Wale’ was released and became popular.

Sharing a screenshot of the video of her Naat on Instagram earlier, Noor Bukhari said that ‘Mere Kamli Wale’ is the first Naat written by her for the love of our Beloved Rasool S.A.W (PBUH).

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Billie Eilish upcoming track
27 seconds ago
Billie Eilish treats fans sharing a snippet from her upcoming track

American pop singer Billie Eilish has released the trailer of her new...
Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers sell for recording USD 1.8 million at auction
42 mins ago
Kanye West’s Yeezy sneakers sold for $1.8 million

A pair of prototype Nikes worn by rapper Kanye West during his...
Shaniera Akram
48 mins ago
Shaniera Akram is hopeful that Covid can build unity between two enemies

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram's wife and social activist Shaniera Akram was impressed...
Isra Ghazal
17 hours ago
Pakistani Actress Isra Ghazal Got Married To Sajid Shah

One of Pakistan's prominent senior actresses Isra Ghazal has tied the knot...
Maya Ali
21 hours ago
Maya Ali Will Take Your Breath Away Wearing This Gorgeous black ensemble

One of Pakistan's rising stars, Maya Ali always impresses her fans with...
Bilal Maqsood hidden talent
21 hours ago
Pakistani guitarist Bilal Maqsood reveals his hidden talent

Leading Pakistani musician, and former band member of Strings, Bilal Maqsood shared...

Recent News

Billie Eilish upcoming track
27 seconds ago
Billie Eilish treats fans sharing a snippet from her upcoming track

American pop singer Billie Eilish has released the trailer of her new...
Fawad Chaudhry
1 min ago
5 Holidays Will Be Given On Eid-ul-Fitr: Fawad Chaudhry

While giving a media briefing after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Federal...
Aamir Liaquat
30 mins ago
Aamir Liaquat Hussain responds to ‘third marriage’ claims, says Tuba is his only wife

Prominent TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain has responded over the ‘secret relationship’...
Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers sell for recording USD 1.8 million at auction
42 mins ago
Kanye West’s Yeezy sneakers sold for $1.8 million

A pair of prototype Nikes worn by rapper Kanye West during his...