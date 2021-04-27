Noor Bukhari’s heart says that the pandemic is about to end

Adsense 300×250

Noor Bukhari, who quit the showbiz industry for the sake of Islam, says her heart says that now there is going to be forgiveness and God will show his mercy by ending the pandemic.

She wrote in a message on the social media, “Suna Hai rehmat Barsi Hai Ap S.A.W ke shehr mai … dil keh raha hai rehmat honey waali hai maafi milny waali hai yeh waba jaane waali hai. Dil se kahina Ameen aur toba kar ke sharminda ho jain maafi maangy maafi mil jaye gi. WOH Rehman HAI . Aur Ap S.A.W Rehmat ul Almeen. Sarkar rehmat kijye reham kijiye”

Noor Bukhari told her followers to repent their bad deeds so that they are forgiven. She ended her message with asking for God’s mercy upon mankind.

Recently, Noor Bukhari’s Naat ‘Mere Kamli Wale’ was released and became popular.

Sharing a screenshot of the video of her Naat on Instagram earlier, Noor Bukhari said that ‘Mere Kamli Wale’ is the first Naat written by her for the love of our Beloved Rasool S.A.W (PBUH).