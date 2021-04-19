Adsense 970×250

Shehzeen Rahat clears the confusion regarding her rukhsati

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 12:27 pm
Shehzeen Rahat rukhsati
Pakistani showbiz industry actress Shehzeen Rahat, who recently signed her Nikkah papers in an intimate ceremony, cleared up the controversy and confusion among fans saying that, “A lot of people confused nikkah with rukhsati but for now we got nikkahfied, rukhsati will take place later this year, Insha Aa Allah!♥️”

Shehzeen Rahat shared the new photos of her Nikkah ceremony to her official Instagram account.

 

In the photos shared on the social media platform, Shehzeen Rahat can be seen donned in a beautiful white dress pairing it with a beautiful purple dupatta. Her husband, Shoaib Lashari can be spotted looking at his wife with loving eyes.

After clearing the confusion Shehzeen Rahat also wrote in the caption of the photos shared, “Thank you so much for showering us with a lot of prayers and love. Lots of duain and love for you all! Remember us in your prayers!♥️ “

She also thanked her fans and friends for their loving messages and good wishes. At the same time, Shehzeen Rahat appealed to fans to remember her and her husband in their prayers.

Shehzeen Rahat is an emerging Pakistani actress who has shown the true essence of acting as a supporting actress in various dramas and films of Pakistan Showbiz Industry such as ‘Tum Ho Wajah’ and ‘Khaani’.

