Ali Zafar Expresses Gratitude For All The Birthday Messages And Gifts

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 08:51 pm
Ali Zafar Birthday

The renowned and loved singer, both in Pakistan and India, Ali Zafar has celebrated his 41st birthday on May 18.

The Channo singer received thousands of birthday wishes which made the singer cum actor’s day even more special.

The Teefa In Trouble actor took to Instagram and wrote,

“I don’t have words to express my gratitude for all your birthday messages and gifts 🎁.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

He went on to write,

“Wish could reply to each one. Just know that you live my heart and are there in my prayers. Love. AZ ❤️”

Ali Zafar, the most charming personality is loved across the border as well after he served major hits and presented stellar performances.

Born in Lahore, the shining star also showcased his acting skills in several Bollywood films and made his first acting debut in 2010.

