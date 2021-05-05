Double Click 970×250

Amna Ilyas Shares Positivity Through New Post

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

05th May, 2021. 06:56 pm
Amna Ilyas

Model turned actress Amna Ilyas has always been spreading positivity through her content. The Baji actress often shares videos that bring smile to everyone’s face.

This time, Amna shared a beautiful photo of herself donning a casual shirt paired with jeans and high heels.

The Saat Din Mohabbat In actress, however, shared a beautiful thought with her fans and followers and urged everyone to stay positive always.

Your mind is a garden. Your thoughts are the seeds. You can either grow flowers or you can grow weeds 🌱🌷 #ThinkPositive”, wrote Amna.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Earlier, Amna Ilyas had slapped a man in her new video and no one can stop laughing at it.

The Baaji actress shared a new funny video in which she tried to give a meaningful message.

In the video, Amna can be seen kneading dough and asked for “honey”. To which a man responded, “Yes darling”, Amna then slapped him on his face and asked him to add honey in the dough.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

