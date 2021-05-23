Double Click 970×250

Are Sarah Khan & Falak Shabir Expecting Twins?

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 01:44 pm
Adsense 300×600
Sarah Khan Falak Shabir

One of the most adored couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir is winning the hearts of their fans since they tied the knot.

Undoubtedly, Sarah and Falak are couple goals as the singer is always seen busy presenting beautiful flowers to his wife.

They are the happiest newly marrieds we’ve seen in a long time. However, seems like the couple is going to welcome a third member in the family as the singer hinted over his wife’s pregnancy.

However, in a recent interview, Sarah Khan has shared her sweet desire of having twins and said, “Whoever I welcome must be healthy, that’s all I want.”

Regarding the name of the first child, the actress added, “Falak and I will name our first child together. As I have many sisters and I like girls very much.”

However, the Raqs-e-Bismil starlet did not confirm or deny the pregnancy during the conversation.

Earlier, Sarah Khan had opened up about her marriage and detailed the good sides of her husband.

Sarah relayed that it was a match made in traditional Pakistani households like any other. “We hadn’t met much before; and on the backstage of Bridal Couture Week in Lahore, where I was with my sisters, he proposed me. I told him straight away that I am not interested, we ignored it,” recalled the actress.

“Then he spoke to my father,” she added, adding: “After that whatever happened was my father’s decision, because who can choose for us better than our parents can?” she remarked.

Furthermore, the blushing Sarah just couldn’t stop loving her husband as she said, “I am very happy with Falak and he’s very nice.”

“We shared our wedding with those who love us, and we want to share all our good moments with them,” she said.

“We share what we want to and tend to always highlight the negative side of men, but I want people to see that there are men like Falak too who love their wives this much,” Sarah Khan added.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Hina Altaf Aagha Ali
9 mins ago
Hina Altaf Completes A Year of Happy wedded bliss with Husband Aagha Ali

The cute showbiz couple Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are celebrating their...
Yasra Rzivi welcomes baby boy
2 hours ago
Congratulations are in order for Yasra Rizvi As She Welcomes Baby Boy

One of the acclaimed and hardworking actresses of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Yasra...
sana javed
3 hours ago
Sana Javed Looks Celestial In This Gorgeous Tea Pink Attire

The most lovely and adorable actress Sana Javed, who has begun her journey...
Hamza Naimal selfie
3 hours ago
Naimal, Hamza Leave Fans Spellbound With Their Loved-Up Selfie

One of the most loved Pakistani celebrity couples Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar...
Mia Khalifa's TikTok account banned in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Why Did Pakistan Ban Mia Khalifa’s TikTok Account In The Country?

Former lewd star Mia Khalifa, who is quite controversial for her immoral past,...
16 hours ago
Celebrities show support to Zoya Nasir After she broke off her engagement

Many Pakistani celebrities have reached out to show their support to Zoya...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hina Altaf Aagha Ali
9 mins ago
Hina Altaf Completes A Year of Happy wedded bliss with Husband Aagha Ali

The cute showbiz couple Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are celebrating their...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
13 mins ago
Pakistan backs UNSC’s statement on Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

Pakistan has supported the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) statement welcoming the...
FM Qureshi Jahangir Tareen
53 mins ago
FM Qureshi Lambasts Newly Formed Jahangir Tareen Group

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his recent remarks, lambasted the Jahangir...
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Ehsaas Saving Wallets on Monday
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Ehsaas Saving Wallets Project on Monday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Ehsaas Saving Wallets (Ehsaas Bachat Bank...