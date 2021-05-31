Double Click 728 x 90
Arsalan Naseer and Aymen Saleem become Top Trend on Twitter

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

31st May, 2021. 03:30 pm
Arsalan Naseer and Aymen Saleem

The emerging beautiful TV screen duo of the Pakistani Showbiz Industry, renowned YouTuber Arsalan Naseer and actress Aymen Saleem are the center of attention these days.

Their new project ‘So Kamal’ is in the top trends on Twitter for which both the actors took to their individual social media and thanked fans.

Actor Arsalan Naseer shared a screenshot of Twitter’s top trends on his social media networking site, Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arslan Naseer (@cba.arslan.naseer)

While sharing the screenshot the YouTuber wrote, “Wow we trending again”

Thanking the fans for their love and support, the actor wrote, “This is so cool, thanks alot for the love. You guys are truly awesome!”

Actress Aymen Saleem also shared a screenshot of Twitter’s top trends to her Instagram story.

Sharing the screenshot to her Insta story, Aymen Saleem wrote, ‘Wow! Thanks a lot guys”

It is to be noted that Arsalan Naseer and Aymen Saleem have gained a lot of fame from the drama ‘Chupke Chupke’ which was aired on a private TV channel in Ramadan and both of them have been well liked together as an onscreen couple. Both the actors have attracted the attention of the audience due to their interesting dialogue delivery and lively acting in just one play.

