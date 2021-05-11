Double Click 970×250

Ayeza Khan shares an insight into her busy life

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 09:25 am
Ayeza Khan life

With having so many commitments in her busy schedule it is safe to say that popular Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has quite engaging days.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress shared a glimpse of her packed routine to her Instagram account.

The diva can be seen getting glammed up by the hair and makeup team.

“Busy Bees around me,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza Khan continues to be the most followed Pakistani actress on Instagram as the actress has gained 8.9 million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

Ayeza Khan is considered one of the most successful actresses of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The diva has appeared in various popular drama serials including Do Qadam Door Thay, Yaariyan, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Tum Kon Piya, among others. Her drama serial ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ was a major hit.

