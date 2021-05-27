Ayeza Khan shares her naturally glowing selfie

Ayeza Khan, the beloved actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has given an important piece of advice to her fans on social media for a good and healthy life.
Actress Ayeza Khan shared a beautiful natural photo of herself without make-up to her Instagram account. It can be seen in the photo that the actress’ hair is wrapped up in a towel.
Sharing this photo, the ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ actress reminded her 9 million followers on Instagram of very important self-care activities and advised them to take care of themselves.
The supportive advice and friendly message of the actress is being highly appreciated on social media by netizens. Her picture has received more than 251,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.
Ayeza Khan recently became the first Pakistani actress to be followed by 9 million users on Instagram.
The actress is very active on Instagram, as she often posts photos and messages of herself with her family on the social media platform.