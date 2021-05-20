Mahira Khan expresses her desire to work with Bollywood filmmakers

Pakistani ‘Superstar’ actress Mahira Khan expressed her desire to work with Bollywood filmmakers.

In a virtual interview with Indian author Anupama Chopra, Mahira Khan admitted that she had received several job offers from Bollywood which she did not want to give up because of the excellent content.

Mahira Khan said that she was scared of working in Bollywood and wondered what people would think of her. ““A lot of the other series were offered to me & at that time…I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn’t about what people say, I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go there,” she said.

She doesn’t think so now, because according to the actress, she should not leave her choices behind owing to political reasons.

Earlier, news about Mahira Khan’s performance in the Indian theatre drama ‘Yaar Julaha’ had gone viral.

Mahira Khan had played the role of the wife of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan in the film Raees in 2017.