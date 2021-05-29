Minal Khan Looks Beatific In An All-Black Stunning Dress

Pakistan’s emerging actress Minal Khan, who has won hearts with her stellar acting skills, proves that she is a complete manifestation of grace and elegance.

Taking to Twitter, Minal has shared a stunning snap donning an all-black long frock and just nailed her look so perfectly.

“This dress is my heart,” she captioned the post.

The post has garnered immense love reacts as the fans couldn’t handle her timeless beauty.

Also, bestie Kinza Hashim and fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram gushed over Minal with a sweet caption.

“Hi hottie,” he commented.

Earlier, showbiz stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram hitched in a low-key ceremony with selected friends and fans as the attendees.

Both Minal and Ahsan left fans elated over the news of their engagement after they shared adorable snaps from their Baat Pakki ceremony.

The photos had sparked a wave of positive reaction from her fans who showered the happy couple with love and prayers.

