Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Minal Khan Looks Beatific In An All-Black Stunning Dress

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th May, 2021. 03:35 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Minal Khan

Pakistan’s emerging actress Minal Khan, who has won hearts with her stellar acting skills, proves that she is a complete manifestation of grace and elegance.

Taking to Twitter, Minal has shared a stunning snap donning an all-black long frock and just nailed her look so perfectly.

“This dress is my heart,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

The post has garnered immense love reacts as the fans couldn’t handle her timeless beauty.

Also, bestie Kinza Hashim and fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram gushed over Minal with a sweet caption.

“Hi hottie,” he commented.

Minal Khan

Earlier, showbiz stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram hitched in a low-key ceremony with selected friends and fans as the attendees.

Both Minal and Ahsan left fans elated over the news of their engagement after they shared adorable snaps from their Baat Pakki ceremony.

The photos had sparked a wave of positive reaction from her fans who showered the happy couple with love and prayers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Aiman Khan look-alike
3 hours ago
Actress Aiman Khan’s Doppelgänger Leaves Fans Flabbergasted

A viral girl named Manahil Hameed is doing rounds all over social...
Imran Abbas Ushna Shah marriage
4 hours ago
Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah not having it with shady clickbait headlines spreading Their Marriage Rumours

Showbiz actors Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah are fuming over the YouTube...
Syra Yousuf
5 hours ago
Syra Yousuf Looks ethereally regal, Elegant In Recent Shoot

Pakistan's most versatile and beautiful actress Syra Yousuf has treated fans with...
Saba Qamar Zaman
7 hours ago
Saba Qamar Shares New Snap With A thoughtful caption

Pakistan's acclaimed actress Saba Qamar, who never fails to impress fans with...
Cruella
17 hours ago
What Emma Stone misses the most while shooting Cruella?

American actress, Emma Stone shared what she missed the most during the...
Kim Kardashian revealed how she tested positive for COVID-19
18 hours ago
Kim Kardashian revealed how she tested positive for COVID-19

Kim Kardashian breaks the silence and finally revealed the story about how...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Saudi Arabia Entry From 11 countries
5 mins ago
Saudi Arabia To Permit Entry Of Travellers From 11 Countries After Country Lifts Travel Restrictions

The government of Saudi Arabia will permit the entry of travellers from...
PM Takes Notice Of Complaints Lodged On Citizen Portal By Overseas Pakistani
10 mins ago
PM Takes Notice Of Complaints Lodged On Citizen Portal By Overseas Pakistani

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the complaints lodged by...
Pakistan Iraq ties
24 mins ago
Pakistan Offers Scholarships to Iraqi students under Technical Assistance Program

Pakistan has offered scholarships to Iraqi students under Technical Assistance Program (PTAP),...
PM Imran FBR
36 mins ago
PM Imran Lauds FBR’s Efforts For Achieving A “Historic” Milestone

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday (today) praised the efforts of...