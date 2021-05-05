Double Click 970×250

NFAK’s mausoleum is being built by family members: Rahat Fateh Ali

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 12:31 am
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Mausoleum

Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has said that the mausoleum of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is not being built at the government’s expense. If the government wants to do something, it should do it for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Academy.

At Jhang Road Cemetery in Faisalabad, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan visited the grave of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and prayed for his maghfirah.

After inspecting the construction work of the mausoleum, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is the crown jewel of the whole family, his mausoleum is being built by him and his family members themselves.

He said that special craftsmen have been called from Chiniot for the construction of the mausoleum, who will complete the construction of the mausoleum in six months.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said that if the government wants to do something, then it should do something for the academy and for the house in which the legendary Qawwal was born.

The legendary Qawwal, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born in Faisalabad on October 13, 1948, to a classical family of singers, embarked on a singing career with Qawwali followed by an ever-increasing line of music including Sufi, and hymns.

He began his career by learning the tabla before moving on to vocals. In 1964, Khan’s father died, leaving his musical education under the supervision of his paternal uncles, Mubarak Ali Khan and Salamat Ali Khan.

He was signed by Oriental Star Agencies, Birmingham, England in the early 1980s.

Furthermore, Nusrat Khan went on to release movie scores and albums in Europe, India, Japan, Pakistan, and the U.S.

He was also engaged in collaborations and experiments with Western artists, becoming a well-known world music artist.

Apart from that, he has the honor of performing in over 40 countries. In addition to popularizing Qawwali music, he also had a big impact on contemporary South Asian popular music, including Pakistani pop, Indi-pop, and Bollywood music.

He possessed an extraordinary range of vocal abilities and could perform at a high level of intensity for several hours.

Sadly, he left his fans in grief as he died of a sudden cardiac arrest on 16 August 1997, aged 48.

