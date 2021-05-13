Sonya Hussyn’s Floral Gharara Set Is Winner For Eid Celebrations

Sonya Hussyn has always been a fan of perky eastern dresses, and can often be seen experimenting with different colours, techniques and styles.
Sharing a photo of her Eid looks Sonya wishes Eid Mubarak to her fans with a lovely smile on her face.
View this post on Instagram
The post has garnered immense love reactions within no time as the Saraab starlet completely nailed the look with subtle makeup and a pair of earrings.
Hussyn has been in the limelight for quite a time now as she impresses her fans and followers around the world with amazing attires and looks.