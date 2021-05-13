Sonya Hussyn’s Floral Gharara Set Is Winner For Eid Celebrations

Sonya Hussyn has always been a fan of perky eastern dresses, and can often be seen experimenting with different colours, techniques and styles.

Sharing a photo of her Eid looks Sonya wishes Eid Mubarak to her fans with a lovely smile on her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

The post has garnered immense love reactions within no time as the Saraab starlet completely nailed the look with subtle makeup and a pair of earrings.

Hussyn has been in the limelight for quite a time now as she impresses her fans and followers around the world with amazing attires and looks.