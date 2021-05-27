Take a look at these stunning photos from Ariana Grande’s wedding

American singer Ariana Grande shared her mesmerizing wedding photos to her social media account while disclosing the date Dalton and her officially tied the knot.

This month, Ariana Grande, 27, was reportedly married to her fiancé Dalton Gomez, 25, at her residence in the presence of very few guests. However, the date of this very intimate wedding was not disclosed. Hence only 20 people attended her wedding.

Ariana Grande shared a few wedding photos to her Instagram account, stating that her new life began on May 15.

The singer’s photos were soon liked by more than 32 million people. In addition to showbiz and celebrities, fans also congratulated the pop-singer on her marriage.

It should be noted that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were in a relationship since the year 2020. The two also worked together on a music album in the same year. Ariana said yes to the luxury real estate agent nine months after they started dating.

‘Ari’ is one of the most famous and rich singers of the world.