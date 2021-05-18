Double Click 970×250

What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 03:29 pm
Adsense 300×600
Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the people of Karachi who are currently witnessing extreme heat during this heat wave.

“I’ll try Sending some colder weather to Karachi,“ she wrote in a post shared to her Instagram account.

In the photo shared on social media, Shaniera Akram can be seen standing with her daughter Aiyla and their pet dog on a street in Melbourne, Australia where it’s currently raining.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera)

Caught in the rain!!” Shaniera wrote in the caption.

A large number of Instagram users from the heat-stricken city of Quaid said that she should send a little rain to Karachi as soon as possible so that the extreme temperatures can be reduced.

The hurricane of the Arabian Sea is at a distance of 580 km from Karachi, the sea wind is suspended in the city which is under the rule of thunderstorms.

The temperature in the city has reached about 44 degrees. Sea breezes are likely to resume from Wednesday.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

TikTok Milestone
1 hour ago
Ali Khan Hyderabadi Hits An Impressive TikTok milestone

Pakistan's leading TikTok star Ali Khan Hyderabadi, from Hyderabad Sindh, has managed...
Mahira Khan
2 hours ago
“I was Scared To Take Up Indian Projects After Ban On Pakistani Artists”: Mahira Khan

Pakistani showbiz's acclaimed actress Mahira Khan recently opened up about how much...
Fawad Khan Palestine
3 hours ago
Fawad Khan spotted in Lahore at the protest in support of Palestine

Leading Pakistani actor Fawad Khan took part in a pro-Palestinian protest in...
Meghan's Cameo Role In Harry And Oprah's Mental Health Series
3 hours ago
Meghan’s Cameo Role In Harry And Oprah’s Mental Health Series

The trailer for a web series on mental health produced by American...
Yashma Gill Gets Tired Of 'This Fast Life': Take A Look
3 hours ago
Yashma Gill Gets Tired Of ‘This Fast Life’: Take A Look

One of the most stylish actresses of Pakistan showbiz Industry Yashma Gill...
Alizeh Shah critics
4 hours ago
Alizeh Shah astutely responds to critics and backlash

Alizeh Shah, a young emerging actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry, responded...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shah Mahmood in Turkey
4 mins ago
FM Calls Upon Entire Muslim Community To Help Stop Israel’s persecution In Gaza

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an...
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years
26 mins ago
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years

The release of Saifullah Paracha, the 73-year-old Pakistani prisoner at Guantanamo Bay...
COVID-19 mobile vaccination
30 mins ago
Sindh To Begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination Across All Districts

The Sindh government has announced to begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination in public...
Govt Provides Phone Coverage, Internet Access To K2 Base Camp Area
40 mins ago
Govt Provides Phone Coverage, Internet Access To K2 Base Camp Area

The recently installed 4G base transceiver station in Gilgit-Baltistan has been activated...