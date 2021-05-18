What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the people of Karachi who are currently witnessing extreme heat during this heat wave.

“I’ll try Sending some colder weather to Karachi,“ she wrote in a post shared to her Instagram account.

In the photo shared on social media, Shaniera Akram can be seen standing with her daughter Aiyla and their pet dog on a street in Melbourne, Australia where it’s currently raining.

Caught in the rain!!” Shaniera wrote in the caption.

A large number of Instagram users from the heat-stricken city of Quaid said that she should send a little rain to Karachi as soon as possible so that the extreme temperatures can be reduced.

The hurricane of the Arabian Sea is at a distance of 580 km from Karachi, the sea wind is suspended in the city which is under the rule of thunderstorms.

The temperature in the city has reached about 44 degrees. Sea breezes are likely to resume from Wednesday.