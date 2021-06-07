Double Click 728 x 90
Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Delighted On Arrival Of Baby Lilli

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

07th Jun, 2021. 04:27 pm
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Congratulate Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their second child Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor on June 4th.

To express their joy, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton released a statement alongside Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, felicitating the couple on their family of four.

The statement read, “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared their own sweet message on social media, saying that they are “all delighted by the happy news” of baby Lilibet’s arrival.

Note that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a daughter, the second child for her and Prince Harry on June 4th, a spokesperson for the Sussexes told.

In a statement issued, the couple said: “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

“While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site. We look forward to seeing you,” the statement added.

After announcing the birth of Harry-Meghan’s second child, the spokesperson said: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.”

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital,” the statement said, adding that the new arrival weighed in at 7lbs 11 oz and that “both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement added.

