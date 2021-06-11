Double Click 728 x 90
Gigi Hadid and her baby Khai enjoy pool time, have a look

Hina Masood

11th Jun, 2021. 11:03 am
Gigi Hadid

American model Gigi Hadid shared some cute and adorable pictures of her almost nine month old daughter Khai as the mother and daughter were having fun in the pool.

The Pillow Talk model, Gigi Hadid, shared a series of photos featuring herself and her newborn baby Khai in the pool.

In the pictures shared, Khai’s hair can be seen clearly, giving fans a better look at the baby’s warm, almost-strawberry blonde-like color in the sun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Bella Hadid’s sister, as usual, protected Khai’s privacy, but her hair is can be seen clearly, giving fans a sneak peek of her daughter.

In these adorable summer photos, Zayn Malik’s love and their newborn girl Khai wore matching mommy-and-me swimwear.

