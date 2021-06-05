Hira Mani reveals why she is proud of her youngest son

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Hira Mani has revealed in her social media post that she had suggested cheating to her youngest son Ibrahim during the exams.

On the photo and video sharing app Instagram, Hira Mani shared a beautiful photo of herself with her son Ibrahim, which reflects the mother-son relationship and their close bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Tagging her son in her social media post Hira Mani wrote, “I am in love with this guy,”

Appreciating the honesty of her son, Hira Mani wrote, “This is for you ibrahim jo tum ne exam main cheating nahi ki mere kehnay pay bhe nahi ki I am so proud of you”

It should be noted that Hira Mani is one of the most popular actresses in the Lollywood showbiz industry. Her husband Mani AKA Salman Saqib Sheikh also belongs to the showbiz industry. The popular showbiz couple has two sons, Muzammil and Ibrahim.