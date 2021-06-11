Kim Kardashian is open to finding a guy in order to move on

Kim Kardashian is ready to find a man to move on with her life after Kanye West’s dating rumors with Irina Shayk surfaced.

After divorcing the US rapper, the reality TV star “wants to date” once more.

“She doesn’t see herself remaining unmarried for the rest of her life,” revealed an insider.

“Her priorities are her kids and work, but she would love to find a guy to share her life with,” the source added.

The couple officially split in February as they have four kids.

However, Kim has found her happiness after the split, “She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn’t want to file,” the source said on June 4.

“She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She’s very happy and convinced that she made the right decision,” they added.