Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Kim Kardashian is open to finding a guy in order to move on

Hina Masood

11th Jun, 2021. 02:56 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is ready to find a man to move on with her life after Kanye West’s dating rumors with Irina Shayk surfaced.

After divorcing the US rapper, the reality TV star “wants to date” once more.

“She doesn’t see herself remaining unmarried for the rest of her life,” revealed an insider.

“Her priorities are her kids and work, but she would love to find a guy to share her life with,” the source added.

The couple officially split in February as they have four kids.

However, Kim has found her happiness after the split, “She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn’t want to file,” the source said on June 4.

“She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She’s very happy and convinced that she made the right decision,” they added.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Amna ilyas Covid-19 vaccine
3 mins ago
Amna Ilyas Receives Covid-19 vaccine

Amna Ilyas Pakistani actress received her Covid-19 jab and shared a photo...
Kareena Kapoor
2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor is all set for the weekend as she shares a no-makeup look

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of her new shirt and a makeup-free...
dilip kumar message
2 hours ago
a message from dilip kumar’s twitter account astonishes fans

A message in Urdu from Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account regarding the...
Ayeza Khan wedding
4 hours ago
Ayeza Khan shares a beautiful throwback picture of her wedding

Ayeza Khan, one of Pakistan's top leading actresses, shared a beautiful throwback...
Meghan Markle
5 hours ago
Why did Meghan Markle keep her daughter’s birth private?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet...
Humaima Malick
5 hours ago
Humaima Malick applauds Pakistani politican Firdous Ashiq Awan

The versatile Bollywood and Lollywood actress Humaima Malick, who has shown the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Amna ilyas Covid-19 vaccine
3 mins ago
Amna Ilyas Receives Covid-19 vaccine

Amna Ilyas Pakistani actress received her Covid-19 jab and shared a photo...
Gwadar Gymkhana
25 mins ago
Gwadar Gymkhana signs MoU with City University Club

Karachi: Gwadar Gymkhana has announced its affiliation with City University Club, United...
Rupee against Dollar
48 mins ago
Rupee strengthens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 18 paisas against the US dollar on Friday,...
PSL 2021: Faheem Ashraf could miss the rest of the PSL 2021 season
1 hour ago
PSL 2021: Faheem Ashraf could miss the rest of the PSL 2021 season, a setback for Islamabad United

Faheem Ashraf, allrounder for Islamabad United, has a hand injury and is...