Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger Ibrahim Qadri wishes to meet King Khan

Ibrahim Qadri, the doppelgänger of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the Junagadh district in the Indian state of Gujarat, wants to meet Bollywood’s King Khan.

Ibrahim from a small town is a hoarding painter, and whoever sees him says he looks just like Shah Rukh Khan. To reinforce this impression, Ibrahim has styled his hair like Shah Rukh Khan from his 1992 film, Deewana.

Since fans of Shah Rukh Khan have seen Ibrahim, they have been posting pictures of him on social media, and Ibrahim has become an internet superstar.

Ibrahim said that initially he did not pay much attention to his resemblance with SRK but when he went to Mumbai for the first time in 2017, being a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, he went near Shah Rukh Khan’s house to be able to catch a glimpse of him.

However, after seeing him, people gathered around him thinking it was the superstar himself. Shah Rukh‘s security staff even came to protect him, and that is when he realized how his resemblance with King Khan is uncanny. It was after this that he started dressing like him, and attending shows and events all over India.