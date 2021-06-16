Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger Ibrahim Qadri wishes to meet King Khan

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 12:21 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger

Ibrahim Qadri, the doppelgänger of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the Junagadh district in the Indian state of Gujarat, wants to meet Bollywood’s King Khan.

Ibrahim from a small town is a hoarding painter, and whoever sees him says he looks just like Shah Rukh Khan. To reinforce this impression, Ibrahim has styled his hair like Shah Rukh Khan from his 1992 film, Deewana.

Since fans of Shah Rukh Khan have seen Ibrahim, they have been posting pictures of him on social media, and Ibrahim has become an internet superstar.

Ibrahim said that initially he did not pay much attention to his resemblance with SRK but when he went to Mumbai for the first time in 2017, being a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, he went near Shah Rukh Khan’s house to be able to catch a glimpse of him.

However, after seeing him, people gathered around him thinking it was the superstar himself. Shah Rukh‘s security staff even came to protect him, and that is when he realized how his resemblance with King Khan is uncanny. It was after this that he started dressing like him, and attending shows and events all over India.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Ananya Panday
19 hours ago
Ananya Panday shares a glimpse of her fun time at beach

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures giving fans a...
Alia Bhatt
20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt motivational story to get yourself into workout mode

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shares a series of photos that shows her...
Sara Ali Khan Sushant Singh
1 day ago
Sara Ali Khan pays tribute to late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan paid tribute to the late Sushant Singh...
Lara Dutta
2 days ago
‘We need to ensure that we have a safe environment to go to work’ Lara Dutta

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta credits the pandemic experience with helping her find...
Kirti Kulhari
2 days ago
Kirti Kulhari receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Indian actor Kirti Kulhari received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Kirti...
Sushant Singh Rajput one-year death anniversary
2 days ago
Fans Pay A Teary-Eyed Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput On Death Anniversary

Fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who said to have committed...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Supreme Court Orders To Remove Encroachments From Govt's Land In Karachi
12 mins ago
Supreme Court Orders To Remove Encroachments From Govt’s Land In Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court has ordered to remove encroachments from all government...
ECB apologized
36 mins ago
ENG vs IND: ECB Extends Apology For Laying Out used pitch for women’s Test

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has extended an apology for...
Audi E-Tron GT buyers will receive three years of complimentary charging
48 mins ago
Audi E-Tron GT buyers will receive three years of complimentary DC fast charging

To obtain years of free charging, you don't have to buy a...
Shaan Shahid token tax
53 mins ago
Excise Department stops Shaan Shahid for non-payment of token tax

Pakistani actor, producer, model, writer and film director, Armaghan Shahid, better known...