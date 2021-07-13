Double Click 728 x 90
At what age did Iqra Aziz kickstart her showbiz career?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 11:41 am
Iqra Aziz career

Leading actress of the Pakistani drama industry Iqra Aziz says that she was just in 10th grade when she started her acting career, becoming part of the showbiz industry.

The third sequel of a blockbuster drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ is also garnering great success. Actress Iqra Aziz, who played the lead role in the drama, said in an interview that she was fond of acting and used to take her mother’s dupatta and tie sarees and dance to songs from Indian films. Donned in sarees, she used to act in front of a mirror.

Iqra Aziz says that she was in grade 10 when she entered the Pakistani Drama Industry, and at that time she did not know what this sector was like, what people think about it, and whether this sector wrong or right.

She said that when she came to this field, her family supported her and believed that their daughter was interested in acting, and wanted to pursue it. They wanted to fulfill the young celebrity’s wish.

It should be noted that the popular duo of Pakistan showbiz industry Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain had announced on social media that their first child is expected in July this year.

Yasir Hussain had expressed his love for Iqra Aziz in an award show in 2019, after which the two got married on December 28, 2019.

