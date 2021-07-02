Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Ayeza Khan’s uncanny resemblance to Noor Jehan stuns fans

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 04:44 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Ayeza Khan Noor Jehan

Pakistan’s superstar and the most popular actress on social media Ayeza Khan has won the hearts of fans by playing the role of Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jehan.

Ayeza Khan is reportedly playing a role in her upcoming new project called ‘Geeti’, in which she is seen playing the role of Madam Noor Jehan.

The actress shared her photos and wrote, “Geeti As Madam Noor Jehan”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Later, sharing a photo of Madam Noor Jehan, Ayeza Khan said, “The moment I saw myself in the mirror in this look, I had goosebumps. It was absolutely unbelievable. ”

The actress wrote that even after a century, no one can be like Madam Noor Jahan, but in this special moment when I saw myself in the mirror, I felt a part of her in myself and it is an honor for me.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The actress further wrote, “Of course never in a million year could I come close to a legacy like hers, but to feel a little part of Madam Noor Jehan in me, in this moment, I got so hysterical. My idol, forever.”

It should be noted that Ayeza Khan is at the peak of her fame these days and through her super hit dramas and beautiful photo shoots she has become a star in the eyes and hearts of fans.

Ayeza Khan holds a special place in the Pakistani showbiz industry and is considered to be a well-rounded, beautiful, dignified and ambitious actress.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Nadia Jamil Asma Nabeel
2 hours ago
Nadia Jamil pens heartfelt note for deceased friend Asma Nabeel

Nadia Jamil, who recently recovered from cancer, paid tribute to Asma Nabeel,...
Ahsan Mohsin Minal Khan
3 hours ago
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s photo shoot goes viral

A recent photo shoot of Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the fiancé of the...
TikTok exceeds video limit to 3 minutes
3 hours ago
TikTok Planning To extend the video length to 3 minutes, Up From 60 Seconds

The popular video-sharing platform TikTok has announced to roll out a new...
Priyanka Chopra
5 hours ago
Do you know how much Priyanka Chopra charges for a promotional post?

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is ranked 27th in the annual Instagram 'Rich...
Jennifer Gates Nayel Nassar
7 hours ago
All you need to know about Jennifer Gates & Nayel Nassar’s love story

Jennifer Gaetes, 23, and Nayel Nassar, 29, announced their engagement in January...
Asma Nabeel
8 hours ago
Screenwriter and poet Asma Nabeel passes away

Leading Pakistani author, poet, producer and creative consultant Asma Nabeel has passed...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

President Alvi
2 mins ago
President Alvi calls for early resolution of Karachi’s water woes

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for timely completion of all...
Mustard seed, wall rocket and turmeric extracts are helpful against SARS-CoV-2
14 mins ago
Mustard seed, wall rocket and turmeric extracts are helpful against SARS-CoV-2

Researchers in Spain have discovered plant extracts that could be useful in...
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of citrus fruit
25 mins ago
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of the citrus fruit

Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels in addition to the "fleshy citrus fruit,"...
Rupee drops
25 mins ago
Rupee drops 33 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell 33 paisas against the dollar on Friday due...