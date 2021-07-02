Ayeza Khan’s uncanny resemblance to Noor Jehan stuns fans

Pakistan’s superstar and the most popular actress on social media Ayeza Khan has won the hearts of fans by playing the role of Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jehan.

Ayeza Khan is reportedly playing a role in her upcoming new project called ‘Geeti’, in which she is seen playing the role of Madam Noor Jehan.

The actress shared her photos and wrote, “Geeti As Madam Noor Jehan”

Later, sharing a photo of Madam Noor Jehan, Ayeza Khan said, “The moment I saw myself in the mirror in this look, I had goosebumps. It was absolutely unbelievable. ”

The actress wrote that even after a century, no one can be like Madam Noor Jahan, but in this special moment when I saw myself in the mirror, I felt a part of her in myself and it is an honor for me.

The actress further wrote, “Of course never in a million year could I come close to a legacy like hers, but to feel a little part of Madam Noor Jehan in me, in this moment, I got so hysterical. My idol, forever.”

It should be noted that Ayeza Khan is at the peak of her fame these days and through her super hit dramas and beautiful photo shoots she has become a star in the eyes and hearts of fans.

Ayeza Khan holds a special place in the Pakistani showbiz industry and is considered to be a well-rounded, beautiful, dignified and ambitious actress.