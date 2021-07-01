Bilal Abbas requests to keep him out of Sensational headlines

The leading actor, Bilal Abbas Khan spoke up about the media and the scandals that media creates, he requested everyone to keep him away from all of this sensational news.

In an interview of 2017, Bilal was asked to name one female actor from the “current lot” who he found “attractive” during a rapid-fire question round, “If I had to pick one, I’d say Hania [Aamir] is cute,” he said after a few moments of thought.

The news was recently picked up by certain Instagram pages and news outlets, who began reposting it with dramatic headlines.

One was “Bilal Abbas Khan thinks Hania Aamir is the hottest actress in Pakistan” with the others being variations of this.

Without mentioning anyone’s name, Bilal took to his Twitter account and wrote: ‘’I have generally ignored the media, but I think it’s high time that few platforms that call themselves ‘media’ need to understand that they have a certain responsibility of being credible towards the people they are writing about & the ‘news’ they publish for likes and traffic.’’

He said some platforms “that call themselves ‘media'” need to act responsibly while publishing stories.

“I have never wanted any masala news for myself toh mjhe toh dhoor he rakhein [so keep me far away],” he wrote.

