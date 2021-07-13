Engin Altan shares a glimpse of his latest historical drama series

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who played the lead role in the Ottoman historical drama serial Ertugrul Ghazi, shared the first glimpse of his new historical drama serial ‘Barbaroslar’ with the fans.

Engin Altan has shared a short video clip of his new drama serial ‘Barbaroslar’ to his verified Instagram account.

The video clip shows various scenes of the historical drama serial, after which the fans eagerly await for the drama to air.

His fans around the world are expressing good wishes for the actor on his post.

The Turkish actor shared the video clip while wishing good luck to his fellow actors in Turkish in the caption.

It should be noted that news has been circulating for some time that actor Engin Altan will play the lead role in the historical drama series ‘Barbaroslar’.

The lead role he will be playing will be of a Turkish pirate who became the head of the Ottoman Empire’s navies, and for decades he maintained his power through naval conquests in the Mediterranean.